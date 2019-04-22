PM Modi sent 'his Air Force' to destroy terrorists in Pakistan after Pulwama attack: Amit Shah

on Monday said that "sent his Air Force" to destroy terror camps in after the deadly in February this year.

"Forty-four of jawans were martyred in Pulwama terror attack. Earlier, nothing used to happen after such incidents. ordered his on the 13th day (of the incident) and our aircraft blew the terrorists to pieces in Pakistan," Shah said at a rally here.

Shah's remark comes weeks after described the armed forces as "Modi ji Ki Sena." The had served him a notice and cautioned against making any such utterances in the future.

The claimed that the glow from the face of Chief Minister vanished after the conducted a strike on terrorist camps across the border in on February 26.

He said, "The glow vanished from Mamata dee's face that day."

Shah alleged that Banerjee was engaged in what he described as "ILU-ILU," an apparent reference to ' '

"Mamata Di and Rahul ji demand talks with terrorists. Mamata ji, if you wish to play ILU-ILU with terrorists, you do it. This is the BJP government," he said.

Shah reiterated that PM Modi-led government had decided to nip the terrorism in its bud by striking them in their home in

Accusing the of involving in corruption, Shah said that the people involved in the chit fund scams will be sent to jail if the BJP is again voted to power.

"The TMC has swindled thousands of crores of rupees in Sardha and chit fund scams. If our government comes to power, they will go to jail," he said.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre conferred former with the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna to honour the people of the state.

West Bengal, where 42 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls in seven phases of voting. The state voted for five Lok Sabha seats in the first and second phases of elections on April 11 and 18.

The last phase of polling is scheduled for May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)