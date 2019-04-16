Post-Pulwama attack, govt grants emergency powers to armed forces to buy weapon systems

After the Pulwama attack, the government has given emergency powers to the three services to buy whatever equipment is required by them for safeguarding the borders with

Under the powers given to the three services they can buy the equipment of their choice within three months at the cost of up to Rs 300 crore per case, government sources told ANI here.

The emergency powers were given to the forces within few weeks after the in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed and started increasing vigil at the borders with Pakistan, they said.

In this regard, the services are moving a number of proposals like, the has moved a proposal to buy around 250 spike missiles from Israel, which would be meeting its emergency requirements.

The has also shown interest in the acquisition of certain missiles from the international market which would help it in meeting requirements, in case of hostilities on borders.

For the procurement under the emergency orders, the forces need not even take concurrence of the from the defence department.The defence Ministry feels that since the forces have to fight wars, they should decide on their requirement and priority in the acquisition and buy that equipment.

