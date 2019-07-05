PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow to participate in various programs, launch BJP's membership drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to start the party's membership drive on July 6 from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to unveil the great Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji's statue at the airport and participate in various other programmes, Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Modi will unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at 10:30 am after which at 10:55 am he will launch a tree plantation drive.

"I look forward to being in Varanasi tomorrow, where I will take part in various programmes. The first programme is the unveiling of the great Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji's statue at the airport. This will be followed by the programme marking the launch of a tree-plantation drive," Modi said in a tweet.

At 11:30 am, PM Modi will launch the BJP's membership drive and at 1:30 pm he will be joining the programme in Kashi. Later he will visit Virtual Museum, Man Mahal.

"On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the @BJP4India Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same. This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," he said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Modi said, "Tomorrow afternoon in Varanasi, I will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage."

PM Modi will be accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda in Varanasi.

