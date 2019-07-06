PM Modi visits Virtual Experimental Museum in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Virtual Experimental Museum (VEM) in Varanasi after addressing a gathering in the city.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) working President J.P. Nadda during his visit.

Prime Minister was seen taking a stroll of the museum which features a virtual repository of Hindu gods and culture of Varanasi.

A film showcasing culture and traditions of Varanasi was telecasted for the Prime Minister during his visit to the Museum.

He also wore three-dimensional (3D) glasses and watched a three-dimensional movie based on temples of Varanasi.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister addressed a gathering at the launch of BJP's membership launch in Varanasi.

During the event, Hailing his government's budget which was presented on Friday in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed those who doubt India's capacity to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion in five years.

