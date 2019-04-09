PM Modi will be remembered for incidents of mob lynching, says Asaduddin Owaisi

would be remembered for the incidents of mob lynching which took place during his tenure, said here on Tuesday.

"The legacy of is mob lynching incidents, which are more in numbers so far as his regime is concerned. He will be remembered for mob lynching," Owaisi said while speaking to reporters at a press conference.

Giving the example of a mob lynching incident, Owaisi said: "What will be the worst example is that in Assam, a 68-year-old man was beaten and forcefully made to eat pork in a state where cow slaughter is not banned. Everyone eats beef. These cases will continue to haunt forever. PM cannot stop."

"He was beaten since the BJP government is there and because they know that Modi Sahab is there to help him. After Modi became the Prime Minister, They have got emboldened," he said.

Owaisi also criticised Modi for his party's stand on Article 370.

"BJP says that they will quash Article 370, but how many Kashmiri Pandits have been rehabilitated by them? They got five years and 280 MPs and 320 NDA MPs. How long will they keep deceiving the people on Article 370," he asked.

The also attacked BJP-led government on Ayodhya land dispute after the BJP included this in its party manifesto.

"From the time got martyred, neither government nor the became a party to it. Petitioners were fighting but the government never became a part of it. This is the first time that this government asked the to release the land in excess. government also changed its stand," he said.

"You have to be neutral. You have forgotten the constitutional duty. Now you say that they will take the help of the Constitution," Owaisi said.

Owaisi reiterated that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not possible in the country but the BJP included this in their party manifesto. " said the Uniform Civil Code cannot be brought. Their report says that the UCC cannot be enforced in the country," he said.

Talking about 12 per cent reservation to Muslim in Telangana, Owaisi said that their party will continue to support this demand.

" passed a resolution in Assembly which was sent to the This is intellectual dishonesty of the that they rejected the resolution," he said.

"We will continue our struggle for 12 per cent reservation. This reservation is not on the religious grounds but there is empirical data about social and educational backwardness as mentioned in the report of report. The report says that 83 per cent of people in Telangana is socially and educationally backwards," he said.

Owaisi, while extending support to SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, said that AIMIM will not field any candidate for the elections there. "In Uttar Pradesh, we will not field any candidate. In Bihar, our candidate is contesting in Kishanganj seat," he said.

