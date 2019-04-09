Mob lynching is Modi's legacy: Owaisi

on Tuesday said mob lynchings were a legacy of

He said would be remembered in Indian history for mob lynching as the highest number of incidents occurred during his tenure.

"These incidents will haunt forever because as the he could not stop them," the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told the media.

Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad constituency for a fourth consecutive term, condemned the incident in which a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and forced to eat pork.

"What could be worse than this? In a state where there is no ban on cow slaughter and people eat beef, 68-year-old was badly beaten and forced to eat pork," he said.

Owaisi said he was appealing to people to see the helplessness of the man in the video. He said those assaulting him knew they will be protected as their own party was in power. "Such elements were emboldened after Modi became the Prime Minister," he said.

Owaisi urged people to vote for those who speak for the weak, marginalized and deprived.

"Modi does not speak for all. He is the chowkidar of those who believe in RSS ideology. Give vote to those who don't feel they are bigger than "

--IANS

ms/mr

