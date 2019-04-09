Hardik Patel's supporters show faith in Congress, say will not vote for BJP's shallow agenda

Two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polling, supporters of Patel have reposed their faith in the and said that they would not vote for the 'shallow agenda' of the (BJP).

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Patel, who joined the a few days back, could not contest the Lok Sabha polls as he was convicted in a case of rioting and arson in Mehsana district of Gujarat, which took place during the Patidar quota stir in 2015.

However, he will campaign for the party.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, PAAS convenor Dharmik Malviya said: "The BJP has misdirected and confused the people. They are fighting election only in the name of and surgical strike. They have even forgotten their promises made in 2014. What happened to their Ram Mandir promise?"

Expressing hope that the Congress will fulfill all the promises made in its manifesto, Malviya said: "In this Lok Sabha election, the Congress has given seats to eight Patidars. It is natural for the people to show interest in the party as they feel that they will be heard."

One of the supporters of Patel, said: "People used to vote blindly to the BJP in the name of Hindu-Muslim and Now, the voting criteria have changed. People will vote for work, and not for fake speeches."

"BJP talks about employment but on the ground, there are no jobs. I scored 85 per cent marks while pursuing engineering and I was very hopeful that I will get a government job but didn't get because of the reservation issue. No matter in which party Hardik is, I know my next generation will get benefit under his leadership as he works on real issues," said

The 26 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

