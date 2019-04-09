AgustaWestland case: Arguments in bail plea of Sushen Mohan Gupta deferred till April 11

A on Tuesday deferred till April 11 the arguments in the bail plea of deal alleged middleman Sushen in connection with the money-laundering case against him.

(ED) also submitted a detailed reply against the plea today.

appearing on the behalf of Gupta has, however, sought time to go through ED's reply in the matter.

has posted the matter for detailed arguments for April 11.

Gupta's arrest was the first one which happened a day after Rajiv Saxena, an accused in the case, was allowed to turn an "approver" by the court. Gupta is currently lodged in The court, on April 8, had sent Gupta to judicial custody till April 20. He was arrested on March 26 and sent to ED custody by the In his bail plea, Gupta submitted that throughout the investigation he has fully cooperated with the investigating agencies and has complied with all directions given by them, adding that he has neither been accused of evading the law nor has interfered with the investigation in any manner.

The ED had previously said that "two diaries" in the form of a pen drive were recovered from the possession of Saxena and that these allegedly belonged to Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)