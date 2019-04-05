Chicago to sue Jussie Smollett for USD 130,000

-
Chicago is preparing to sue the 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett for USD 130,000 in order to recover his hate crime investigation costs.
Chicago city mayor Rahm Emanuel's law chief drafted a letter dated March 28 in the name of Smollett and demanding him to pay USD 130,106 plus 15 cents in a span of seven days.
Although, the city law department on Thursday in a statement said that he has refused to pay the sum. The law department will file the suit in the near future, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
However, Smollett, black gay, has maintained his claim that two masked men assaulted and wrapped a rope around him in Chicago on Jan 29.
The case was presented to the grand jury, which indicted Smollett on 16 charges of a false report filed by him.
The city is looking forward to filing that case in the civil court where the trial could decide if Jussie instrumented the attack.
Meanwhile, many legal experts are saying that this case where the city is asking Smollett to pay is unusual.
