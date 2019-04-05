Chicago to sue Jussie Smollett for USD 130,000

is preparing to sue the 'Empire' for USD 130,000 in order to recover his hate crime investigation costs.

Rahm Emanuel's drafted a letter dated March 28 in the name of and demanding him to pay USD 130,106 plus 15 cents in a span of seven days.

Although, the on Thursday in a statement said that he has refused to pay the sum. The will file the suit in the near future, reported The

However, Smollett, black gay, has maintained his claim that two masked men assaulted and wrapped a rope around him in on Jan 29.

The case was presented to the grand jury, which indicted on 16 charges of a false report filed by him.

The city is looking forward to filing that case in the civil court where the trial could decide if Jussie instrumented the attack.

Meanwhile, many legal experts are saying that this case where the city is asking Smollett to pay is unusual.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)