PM to visit J and K on Feb 3, to launch several projects

will undertake a visit to and on February 3, amid questions over whether the Assembly elections in the centrally-ruled state will be held with the polls due by May this year.

During the one-day visit, his fifth since becoming the in 2014, Modi will travel to all the three regions of the state - Ladakh, and Jammu, sources told ANI.

He will lay foundation stones for a host of projects during the trip.

The significant projects include laying of foundation stones for the AIIMS - one each in and Jammu, the sources said.

In Ladakh, the will lay the foundation stone for the work to expand in Leh.

He will also inaugurate the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh transmission line.

He will also address public meetings.

The Prime Minister's visit will take place at a time when there are questions as to when the Assembly elections will be held in the state which doesn't have an elected government since June last year.

The Governor's rule was imposed in the state on June 19 last year after the PDP-BJP coalition government led by collapsed.

placed the Assembly under suspended on June 19 and subsequently dissolved it on November 22, when efforts were being made by different political formations to cobble up a majority in the 87-member House.

On one hand, PDP, Conference and had joined hands to form the government, on the other hand, People's Conference led by also staked a claim to form the government, insisting that he had the requisite support.

Amid criticism, the had justified the dissolution of the House, contending that there were apprehensions of horse trading.

Recently, in Parliament, Opposition parties had slammed the imposition of central rule in the state and questioned when Assembly elections would be held.

Rajnath Singh, in his reply, said the central government was ready to hold Assembly elections in the state whenever the wants.

He had said the Centre will make available the required strength of security forces and other resources whenever the polls are held.

