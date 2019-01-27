Being an Adivasi woman, I never thought will get Padma Vibhushan: Folk artist Teejan Bai

Being an woman, I never thought that I would be considered for the award, India's second highest civilian honour, said noted on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, said: "I am from community. The mindset of this community is very different. I never thought that I will receive such an honour."

The on Friday announced to confer award on Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, Teejan Bai, Anil Manibhai Naik, and Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

Talking about her journey, the 61-year-old said: "I have faced a lot of problems, but despite these difficulties, I kept moving forward."

It is worth noting that Bai was awarded in 1987 and in 2003.

In 1995, she was bestowed with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's academy of music, dance and drama, located in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)