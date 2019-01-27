Being an Adivasi woman, I never thought will get Padma Vibhushan: Folk artist Teejan Bai

-
ALSO READ
Padma Vibhushan for Teejan Bai, Kuldeep Nayyar gets Padma Bhushan
Djibouti prez, L&T chairman Naik, late scribe Kuldip Nayar named for Padma awards
Actors Mohan Lal, Kader Khan, cricketer Gambhir, L&T chairman Naik named for Padma awards
AM Naik, Djibouti President chosen for Padma Vibhushan
112 Padma award recipients announced
-
Being an Adivasi woman, I never thought that I would be considered for the Padma Vibhushan award, India's second highest civilian honour, said noted folk artist Teejan Bai on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI, Teejan Bai said: "I am from Adivasi community. The mindset of this community is very different. I never thought that I will receive such an honour."
The Central government on Friday announced to confer Padma Vibhushan award on Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, Teejan Bai, Anil Manibhai Naik, and Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.
Talking about her journey, the 61-year-old said: "I have faced a lot of problems, but despite these difficulties, I kept moving forward."
It is worth noting that Bai was awarded Padma Shri in 1987 and Padma Bhushan in 2003.
In 1995, she was bestowed with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's national academy of music, dance and drama, located in New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU