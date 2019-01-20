JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Harsimrat urges Punjab CM to expedite PAIC mega food park project

TN beats Central Secretariat 4-3 in Senior National Hockey
Business Standard

Holocaust victims buried after remains found in UK museum

AP  |  London 

The remains of six unidentified Holocaust victims have been buried at a Jewish cemetery after spending years in storage at a British museum.

The Imperial War Museum found the ashes and bone fragments during a stock-taking last year.

They had been given to the museum, along with other items from the Auschwitz concentration camp, by an anonymous donor in 1997.

Tests determined the remains belonged to five adults and a child. Hundreds of mourners watched as they were buried Sunday at a cemetery outside London, in a coffin with earth from Israel.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who delivered a eulogy, said the victims "were stripped of their dignity, both in life and in death.

And we will now have an opportunity to accord them appropriate dignity with a funeral.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements