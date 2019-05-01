Police constable kills stepmother over property dispute

A police allegedly murdered his stepmother over a property dispute, the police said here on Wednesday.

The woman identified as Sukanya was allegedly murdered by her stepson who is posted as a in following a disagreement over property.

"Srikanth's father has two wives. After passed away issues erupted in the family over the property of the father of the accused," police said.

came to his stepmother's residence and stabbed her with a sickle on her chest and neck in front of her children. The victim died on the spot following which she was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a special team was formed to nab the accused person.

