Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

An ice-cream seller was allegedly beaten by police personnel here in Noida on July 13 after he asked them to pay for the feast. The entire episode was caught on a camera.

The incident is of July 13 when an inspector along with his constable went to the ice-cream seller and ate ice-cream. They, however, allegedly started beating him when vendor asked for the money. They also allegedly took him to the Police post and again thrashed him there.

"I was selling ice-cream near the Police post when one inspector and a constable came and had ice-cream. When I asked for the Rs 150 which was due, they started beating me. They took me to the police post and they beat me there also," said Amit Kumar the ice-cream vendor.

Vaibhav Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar SSP said: "I have ordered an investigation in the matter.

