Political leaders arrive in Delhi for NDA meeting

A host of political leaders from the Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived here to attend the BJP-led coalition meeting later in the day.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand -- Devendra Fadnavis, Raghubar Das, Pramod Sawant, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively, were among those who arrived in the capital.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Poonam Mahajan, Tamil and O Panneerselvam also arrived for the meeting.

During the convention, the BJP-led coalition is expected to elect Narendra Modi as its leader to head the new government.

The meeting will be held at 5 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, BJP had tweeted on Friday.

On May 21, during a meeting of NDA leaders, Modi had said that the coalition represents the country's expectations and ambitions.

Meanwhile, the 16th Lok Sabha was on Saturday dissolved following the and the new House has been constituted.

has signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

BJP secured an outright majority, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, 21 more than it had got in the 2014 polls.

Along with its NDA allies, the BJP-led coalition has 351 members in the

