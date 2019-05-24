NDA sweeps Bihar with 39/40 seats, Mahagathbandhan routed

The rout of the Rashtriya (RJD), which led the in Bihar, has been the biggest shock in these elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led (NDA) has swept the state, bagging 39 of the 40 seats, while the parties -- RJD, HAM, VIP, RLSP -- have all been completely decimated.

While allies and (LJP) won all the 17 and six seats they contested on, their third partner, the JDU, lost its Kishanganj seat to the

The biggest upset has been for jailed former Union Lalu Prasad, RJD could not manage even a single seat amid family bickerings. This is the first time that the RJD will not have a single member in the Lok Sabha.

The other parties were also crushed by the storm.

Union Lok Samta Party (RLSP) lost all the three seats it won in the 2014 The RLSP contested the last elections as an NDA ally, but changed sides this time to join the Mahagathbandhan and secured a dud. Kushwaha lost from both the Ujiarpur and Karakat parliamentary constituencies.

Likewise, the (VIP) and Jitam Awam Morcha (HAM) also even open their account.

