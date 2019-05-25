Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath temple, donates Rs 2 cr to BKTC

on Saturday paid a visit to ancient here and donated Rs 2 crores to Badrinath Committee (BKTC) for the purchase of sandalwood and saffron.

Ambani was welcomed by BKTC Chief Executive BD Singh Dharmadhikari and

The industrialist offered prayers to Lord and wished for the welfare of the country. He also listened to lessons from holy text Bhagavad Gita at the inner sanctum of the temple.

He assured that land will be purchased in Tamil Nadu's sandalwood forest for BKTC in the name of his father

Recently, also paid visits to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

On May 10, the portals of in the Garhwal range of Uttarakhand's district were thrown open to pilgrims after a six-month-long winter break.

A day after, an NRI named had donated two crowns and three gem-laden shields worth Rs 1.25 crore to the temple.

