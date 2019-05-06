Political outfits of Nepal's Dy PM, former PM unite to form 'Samajwadi Party Nepal'

Nepal's former and incumbent Deputy announced the merger of their respective parties on Monday to formally establish the 'Samajwadi Party Nepal' during an event in

Yadav's Federal Socialist Forum- (FSF-N) and united, vowing to fight together for the federalism of the nation by amending the constitution, along with fighting for the rights of Madhesi, Janajati, and minorities, amongst others.

"We are committed to make a federal state. For this, there should be federal structure as per report made by Local Bodies Restructuring Commission formed under the constitution of where it has suggested for 10+1 provinces, by amending the constitution," the 9-point accord signed by the two leaders for the merger said.

With the signing of the accord, Yadav was made the of the party's central committee while is the of the

The formation of the new party is a result of continuous efforts which took place over a span of two years. Yadav appealed to other Madhesh-based parties to join them and fight for issues which have been prolonged.

"Now come with us, let's go united and go forward...I want to make an appeal to Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N), Janamukti and other parties who are siding with change...I want to request and advise them all -- Come, join us. Let's go forward. is for all," Yadav stated, appealing to other parties.

Ever since the Constitution came into effect in 2015, more than 100 people have lost their lives while demanding amendments to the Constitution. The Madhesis, amongst others, allege that the charter fails to represent them.

