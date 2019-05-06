Russia: Incorrect to link N Korea's projectile launches to Kim's Russia visit

Refuting US Michael Pompeo's statement, Kremlin said that it is "completely incorrect" to link North Korea's recent projectile launches to its Kim Jong-un's visit to

"Making such links is completely incorrect, it can be said unequivocally. That's all there is to say," TASS quoted Peskov as saying, dismissing Pompeo's comments.

The US had earlier indicated that Kim had made the decision to launch new weapons after meeting with Russian in Vladivostok last month.

"The toughest sanctions in the history of remain in place. That's probably what's putting some of the pressure on Kim today. You saw this happen too right after his visit to Right after he spoke with Vladimir Putin, he made the decision to take these actions," Pompeo said on Monday.

On May 4, launched several short-range projectiles off its in the wake of stalled denuclearisation talks with the Following this, North Korea's reported that military drills had taken place in the country for "assessing (the military's) ability to handle large-calibre long-range artillery and tactical guided weapons, as well as the accuracy of fire missions and the combat capability of defence units."

Despite the launches, US reaffirmed his support in Kim, tweeting that the North Korean would not "break his promise." The reclusive state's had vowed to completely denuclearise during the first US- summit held in last year.

The process has since been largely stalled, as the two states reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers. The reported disagreement also led to the abrupt ending of the second US-North Korea summit in this year.

While has asked for relief in sanctions in exchange for the steps it has taken towards denuclearisation, the has remained cemented in its resolve to only grant sanction waivers once North Korea has completely denuclearised.

The recent weapon launches by North Korea are being largely seen as a sign of frustration from Pyongyang's end.

Recent reports by the estimate that over 10 million North Koreans suffer "severe food shortages," while around 42 per cent of the country's population is " " Severe sanctions against the nation only exacerbate the situation.

