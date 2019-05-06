India signs MoU with Japan's ISE Foods to improve poultry farms

-
India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan's largest egg producer, ISE Foods, in a bid to improve the quality of eggs, waste management and disease diagnosis in poultry farms across the country.
With two poultry farms, ISE Foods will soon commence its operations in India. One unit will be established in Gujarat's Surat city, while a larger unit with a production capacity of 1.2 million strong-chicken farm eggs will be set up in Telangana's Siddipet.
The ISE's egg production process, almost fully automated, is considered most hygienic in the world.
The chickens are completely antibiotic-free and the eggs are transported from the farms to the factories within 24 hours.
Globally, ISE's chickens lay about 20 million eggs a day and the company has been in business for over 100 years and has major operations in the US, China and ASEAN countries.
Soon, ISE Foods is going to bring its protein-packed offerings to India's billion-plus consumers.
"At this factory, about a million eggs are produced per day. We estimate to produce two million in the future. This factory alone has about 1.5 per cent egg production rate of Japan" said Hiromi Komatsuzaki, an official from ISE Foods.
The company also conducts "ISE integration System" which manages the production of feed, poultry farming, egg collection, packing, and delivery production to control quality.
It also uses the environment-friendly system against odour measurement by using "deodorant", "chip wood", and "sulfur".
"Poultry manure from poultry house is transported to this vertical compost. They become fertilizer'' that reach farm through the process of fermentation and pelletizing. And the deodorant system is also fully installed in consideration of the environment," Komatsuzaki added.
