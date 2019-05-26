Ahead of Varanasi visit, Modi's proposer says PM taught those indulging in negative politics a lesson

One of the four proposers chosen by BJP for Narendra Modi's nomination from Lok Sabha seat in the recently-concluded on Sunday hailed Modi's piece of advice to those who indulge in negative in the country.

" Modi has taught a lesson to the people who indulge in negative We will thank Modi ji tomorrow (May 27) for his visionary leadership under which the most important sectors - agriculture and security - are doing pretty good," one of the proposers of Modi, Rama Shankar Patel, told ANI.

Elated at Modi's visit to to thank voters, another proposer Prof Annapurna Shukla, said, "We are proud of him and happy to see him again in as Prime Minister. He is doing excellent and we wish he keeps serving country like this."

Talking about the Ganga Project, she said, "He has done such great work for Ganga but still a lot needs to be done. We need to introduce modern techniques for this and he is trying everything possible for this. He has people's support."

Another proposer who was present at the time of Modi's nomination, Subhash Chandra Gupta, said, "We were little unhappy as he could not attend last time because of shortage of time but we are happy for him and more happy to see him again as Prime Minister of "

All four proposers have been sent invitations after which they are likely to get a chance to meet Prime Minister Modi tomorrow in the holy city.

Four proposers of Modi include Raja's descendant Jagdish Chaudhary, Prof Annapurna Shukla, retired Dr Rama Shankar Patel, and Subhash Gupta. They were present during Modi's nomination.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections. Modi defeated his nearest rival by a huge margin of over 4.80 lakh votes.

This will be the first time when a non- party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after had won in 1971. Earlier, had performed that feat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)