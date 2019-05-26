Mumbai: 3 held for running fake employment racket

Crime Branch unit of Police on Sunday arrested three people, namely Tanti, Manish Sing, and Seema Sunil for allegedly running a fake employment racket.

All three of them are accused in several other cases.

While two of them have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, one woman was arrested from Andheri area in A hunt is on to find other members of the gang.

According to police, the three accused used to deceive people on the pretext of providing jobs with the They not only made fake promises of providing jobs but also used to make fake papers of joining, training, posting letters, and salary slips.

"It was a nation-wide racket. They have cheated several people in different states of the country," police said.

