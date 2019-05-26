Modi has blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Ganga Maa: Chief priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple

Three days before taking oath as for a second consecutive term, Modi will hold a roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and address BJP workers.

Admiring the success of Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, told ANI, " and have accepted him. has blessings of Baba with him. Our is the most respected leader."

"This is our fortune that Prime Minister will perform puja with all rituals like he did in 2014 Lok Sabha and state elections. He is the biggest devotee of Vishwanath baba. Even before the rituals start, he devotes himself to god, you can see tears of devotion in his eyes", he added.

Speaking on the Prime Minister's historic victory, Ashok said, "This prediction was done long ago that he will be Prime Minister again. His devotion is world famous."

Modi is expected to visit the famous temple at around 10 in the morning. He is also expected to hold a five-kilometer-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

Modi defeated his rival by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections from The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

