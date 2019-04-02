Poll officials seize Rs 6.65 lakh cash in Ramanathapuram

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Election Commission's Flying Squad on Tuesday seized over Rs 6.65 lakh cash from a vehicle during routine checking in Ramanathapuram.

A surveillance squad conducted vehicle checking in Kelakarai district at around 12:30 pm. Officials stopped a man, identified as A. Sahulhamedu, and seized undocumented cash.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway

Both the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 17:52 IST

