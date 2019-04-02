Poll officials seize Rs 6.65 lakh cash in Ramanathapuram

The Election Commission's Flying Squad on Tuesday seized over Rs 6.65 lakh cash from a vehicle during routine checking in Ramanathapuram.
A surveillance squad conducted vehicle checking in Kelakarai district at around 12:30 pm. Officials stopped a man, identified as A. Sahulhamedu, and seized undocumented cash.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway
Both the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
