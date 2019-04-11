Ponting wants big three pacemen to play every game at World Cup, Ashes

Former on Wednesday suggested the big three pacemen Mitchell Starc, and should play every match at and

The three bowlers have reduced their workloads going into the June-July tournament in the UK. Hazlewood has not played since the home series against India, while Starc last appeared in the Tests against

Both of them since then have been nursing While was included in the limited-overs series in and the UAE, where he played in just one of the five ODIs against

"They (Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins) have all had reasonable lay-offs now. I know some of them got through the summer and had with Josh and Starcy of late, but that should mean they go into a very fresh," com.au quoted Ponting, as saying.

Ponting, who will join as the for the World Cup, added: "None of those guys will be in the IPL either, so they need to just manage (themselves) really well, with the thought of playing every game through and I am sure all those bowlers want to do that. It is up to them to get themselves fit enough and strong enough to give themselves the best chance of being able to get through."

Australia's selectors are set to announce squad on April 15.

However, Ponting also said that if the conditions warrant another combination then all three of them do not have to play every game.

"Who knows, there might be a few games through the World Cup where it might not be the best to take those three fast bowlers into a game. There might be a wicket that might look like it will be slower and turn more, so you go in with another all-round option and/or another spinner," he said.

"But management is going to be key because trying to prioritise a World Cup over an ... it is impossible. You have just got to face what you have got in front of you. The whole goal for Australian right now should be to win the World Cup and worry about whatever happens after that, after that," Ponting said.

will start their World Cup campaign against on June 1. Followed by the World Cup, will play in the Ashes, beginning August 1 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)