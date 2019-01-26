Possible hits of 2019

-
New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): This is not about quality. If it was, then we would hope to see other films this year after Uri, like Abhishek Choubey's Sonechiriya, Shelley Chopra's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Nikhil Advani's Batla House headlining the box office. But no. If we are speaking only about box office numbers. And going by the rules of the box office here are my top 5 for 2019.
1. Total Dhamaal: Indra Kumar's crass senseless Dhamaal series is an instant hit with audiences each time. So why not Total Dhamaal? It has A-list stars Ajay Devgan and Anil Kapoor indulging in buffoonery and tomfoolery as though they were going out of fashion…both the stars and their antics. This kind of mindless madness is just what audiences need to counter-combat the harsh reality of everyday life. Film opens 22 February.
2. Kalank: Only Karan Johar can pull off a vast cast like this. Hold your breath: Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit in a drama set in the Moghul era. Just the joy of watching Madhuri and Alia dancing together is paisa vasool for the junta. Baqisab bonus. There is no stopping Kalank from becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. Film opens on 19 April.
3. Bharat: So okay. All the Khan superstars including Salman had a lean 2018. Hota hai. Mark my words. Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who directed Salman in the blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai will bring Salman Bhai back into the reckoning. The story of one Indian man's journey from India independence in 1947 to the present day is rich in history and drama. This Eid Salman will regale his fans just as he did before.
4. Mission Mangal: Space dramas have so far had an unfortunate history in Indian cinema. Both Swades and Zero featuring Shah Rukh Khan have collapsed. But Mission Mangal chronicling the true incidents leading up to India's first mission to Mars should change that. It is patriotic in flavour and stars Akshay Kumar who has become synonymous with Independence Day releases. Foolproof nationalism. Debutant Jagan Shakti directs this August 15 release.
5. Untitled Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer: Two of Indian cinema 's most fighting-fit stars together in an action film. Siddharth Anand directs this untitled action film produced by Yash Raj films, to be released on the most anti-violent day of the year 2 October.
