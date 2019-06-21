Power Minister Singh assures all support to Rajasthan

RK Singh on Friday met Rajasthan's BD Kalla and assured him of all possible support for the development of power and sector in the state.

During the meeting, both leaders held discussions on various aspects of the power sector in the state, an official statement said.

Singh asked Kalla to further improve power sector in Rajasthan, the statement added.

The also reviewed the progress of work sanctioned under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and asked the to expedite the works, which are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)