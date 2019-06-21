Power Minister Singh assures all support to Rajasthan

-
Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday met Rajasthan's Energy Minister BD Kalla and assured him of all possible support for the development of power and renewable energy sector in the state.
During the meeting, both leaders held discussions on various aspects of the power sector in the state, an official statement said.
Singh asked Kalla to further improve power sector in Rajasthan, the statement added.
The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of work sanctioned under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and asked the state government to expedite the works, which are underway.
