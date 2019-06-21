Raj CM Gehlot urges EC to review Model Code of Conduct

on Friday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, urging the poll body to review the system of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by keeping in view the interests of public welfare.

In a letter to Sunil Arora, Gehlot said that poll code, going forward, should be lifted from the places where elections have been already held, underlining that it obstructs the state governments to discharge their constitutional duties.

"It is also difficult for any elected state government to carry out even a small task even when MCC is in effect. It affects the law and order situation. The poll code should be reviewed keeping in view of public welfare," he said in the letter.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 10, when the dates for the were announced. It remained effective until May 26 after official results came.

Gehlot said that the MCC had led to the stoppage of government work which caused problems for the people.

"Conducting an electoral process for a longer period of time has raised questions on EC's credibility due to several cases of MCC violations," he added.

Gehlot said that chief ministers, ministers, and DGP cannot take feedback on law and order situation and works when MCC is in effect.

"Lok Sabha elections are generally held in summer and water crisis is at its peak during that time. So, authorities are not able to approve new tenders or give a report on the projects sanctioned, thereby leading to policy paralysis," the stated.

