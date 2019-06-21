J-K: DRI seizes 5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan near Suchetgarh BOP

The (DRI) in a joint operation with the (BSF) on Thursday seized 5 kg of heroin under the NDPS Act, 1985 from an area near (BOP).

The heroin was being smuggled from to through the Indo-Pak border.

"DRI and BSF on the basis of their initial leads identified that drug smugglers from have conspired to enter in Jammu using the advantage of darkness and forest area. The drug syndicates operating in side of the border would then try to remove the contraband and release it into Punjab", said an official statement.

Through surveillance and coordination, DRI and BSF seized the 5 kg heroin packed in plastic pouches of 1 kg each and the investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)