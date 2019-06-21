J-K: DRI seizes 5 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan near Suchetgarh BOP

-
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 5 kg of heroin under the NDPS Act, 1985 from an area near the Suchetgarh Border Observation Post (BOP).
The heroin was being smuggled from Pakistan to India through the Indo-Pak border.
"DRI and BSF on the basis of their initial leads identified that drug smugglers from Pakistan have conspired to enter India in Jammu using the advantage of darkness and forest area. The drug syndicates operating in India side of the border would then try to remove the contraband and release it into Punjab", said an official statement.
Through surveillance and coordination, DRI and BSF seized the 5 kg heroin packed in plastic pouches of 1 kg each and the investigation in the matter is underway.
