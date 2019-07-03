Practice for each and every situation: Bumrah's success mantra

After picking up four wickets in the World Cup clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he practices for each and every situation during the net sessions which allows him to execute his plan properly.

"Whenever I practice in the nets, I practice each and every situation be it with the new ball or bet it with the old ball. If I have ticked all the boxes in the net, then in the match it is all about execution. So, all that preparation helps me in the match and if the work ethic is good, then execution feels much easier," Bumrah said during the post-match press conference.

India racked up 314 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Rohit Sharma's ton and the Men in Blue later defended the target easily as they bundled off Bangladesh batsmen on just 286 runs. With the victory, India have sealed their semi-final spot as they have now 13 points and consolidated their second position on the points table.

Bumrah also stated that he likes to make his own decision when he is bowling.

"When I am bowling, I like to make my own decisions. So, in that, I am also involved in the game and I have a clear plan. If I have the confidence to execute something, so, I tell that to the captain or the senior players that 'I think this would work and this could work according to my bowling'. So, I try to do that and I always do my preparation and I always think about the fields that I would want at the end," he said.

Ahead of the World Cup, Bumrah played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, the franchise which went on to win the 2019 edition's title. The 25-year-old said that IPL helped him prepare for the premier tournament.

"IPL is a little different, it is 20 overs and this is a one-day competition, but you like to play games so, you are playing high-pressure games. So, that helps as well. But keeping a clear head and good practice was there in the IPL as well, we played some tough matches and played till the end. So, good match practice was given to us and the preparation before coming to here was good," Bumrah said.

India will now face Sri Lanka on July 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)