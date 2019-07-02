Target is to do our best in every tournament: Antonio Vicuna

Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Vicuna on Tuesday termed the club as 'best team in India' and said that he will aim to ace in every tournament.

"First I want to know the players better. I will need time. To know the players and understand them takes time. I have come here in India for a challenge. Mohun Bagan is the best team in India. They have great supporters. The target is to do our best in every tournament," Goal.com quoted Vicuna as saying.

Vicuna also stated that he likes to keep a balance between attack and defense and acknowledged the fact that every coach has a different style.

"I like attacking football. I like to keep a balance between attack and defense. I will have to see the players and then judge the best way to play. Every coach has a different style. The idea of football of different coach is different," he said.

Moreover, Vicuna also called East Bengal their main rivals as he said: "I know that East Bengal are our main rivals. But we are not going to play all the matches against them. I don't know Alejandro (Menendez) personally. I know he worked at Real Madrid. He is a good coach.

