Pragya Thakur completes taking oath in three attempts in LS

It took three attempts for BJP's winning candidate Pragya Singh Thakur to complete her oath-taking ceremony as an MP in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
In her first attempt, she tried to take oath under the name 'Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Poorn Chetnand Avdheshanand Giri,' which became a point of contention among the opposition. Thakur was suffixing her name with that of her spiritual guru.
She was stopped twice, first by the Pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, Virendra Singh and the second time by the shouts of the opposition MPs who stopped her midway.
Thakur took the oath in her third attempt after Singh stated that he would remove anything which was found out to be "unofficial".
She also took the oath in Sanskrit like Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi and others.
Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as many as 313 newly-elected MPs on Monday took oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha where linguistic diversity of India was on full display.
Slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' greeted Pro-tem Speaker when he took the chair at 11 am to commence the proceedings.
The oath-taking ceremony will continue tomorrow with many MPs from states like Uttar Pradesh and other states taking the oath.
