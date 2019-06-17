Randeep Surjewala takes a dig at Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

-
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday took a jibe at Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey for asking for updates on India-Pakistan cricket match while a meeting with Central ministers over the encephalitis outbreak was underway.
"Bihar's Health Minister and BJP leader Mangal Pandey is more concerned about the score of India-Pakistan cricket match than the death of children due to encephalitis. The government should know 126 children have lost their lives to the disease," Surjewala's tweet read.
A video of the meeting in which Pandey can be seen asking the question was also embedded in the tweet, which also has the region-wise death toll in the state.
"Muzaffarpur-104, Vaishali-12, Motihari-2, Sitamarhi-2, Samastipur-5, when will the situation be brought under control?" the tweet added.
Despite encephalitis plaguing parts of Bihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey couldn't control the urge to ask for an update on the India-Pakistan cricket match during a meeting with central ministers over the outbreak of the disease on Sunday.
