Randeep Surjewala takes a dig at Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

on Monday took a jibe at for asking for updates on India- cricket match while a meeting with Central ministers over the encephalitis outbreak was underway.

"Bihar's and BJP leader is more concerned about the score of India- cricket match than the death of children due to encephalitis. The government should know 126 children have lost their lives to the disease," Surjewala's tweet read.

A video of the meeting in which can be seen asking the question was also embedded in the tweet, which also has the region-wise death toll in the state.

"Muzaffarpur-104, Vaishali-12, Motihari-2, Sitamarhi-2, Samastipur-5, when will the situation be brought under control?" the tweet added.

Despite encephalitis plaguing parts of Bihar, Pandey couldn't control the urge to ask for an update on the India- cricket match during a meeting with central ministers over the outbreak of the disease on Sunday.

