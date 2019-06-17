Congress legislator approaches SC, seeking simultaneous by-polls of two RS seats in Gujarat

Congress moved the on Monday against a decision of the (EC) to conduct separate polls for two seats vacated in the following the election of and to the

The plea, filed by Dhanani through an Varun Chopra, has sought the direction to the EC to expeditiously hold simultaneous elections against the vacancies created in the in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of People's Act (RPA).

The had earlier slated the by-elections for six vacant seats to July 5.

Two of the six seats which are from were vacated following the elections of and to the

The petition stated that the lack of appropriate decision by the despite several representations and exhortations by the petitioner Dhanani demonstrates "abdication, indecision and a complete absence of justice."

It added in the press release dated June 15, the poll panel termed statutory vacancy in as 'casual vacancy,' which is incomplete and direct violation of the provisions of RP Act.

The vacancies created due to the election to are statutory vacancies under Section 69 of the RP Act and not 'casual vacancies,' contended the petitioner.

"Separate elections for two seats in the state of Gujarat falling statutorily vacant would upset the scheme of proportional representation as mandated under the RP Act," the plea added.

The plea sought direction to quash the press note of the Election Commission dated June 15 and declare it as "unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 (Equality before law) of Constitution of

