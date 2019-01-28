Prakash Ambedkar calls RSS a 'terrorist organisation'

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar and of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, has called (RSS) a terrorist organisation.

"RSS is a terrorist organisation. RSS worships arms and ammunition. I want to know why they need arms when they have police and the Army," Ambedkar said at the Vanchit Bahujan Sabha on Sunday.

All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who was present at the event said that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, was conferred on B R Ambedkar out of compulsion and from the heart.

"Tell me, out of the total Bharat Ratna awards given, how many were Dalit, Adivasi, Muslim, poor, upper caste and Brahmin? Babasaheb (Ambedkar) was given Bharat Ratna, but out of compulsion and not from heart (Mujhe yeh batao ki jitne Bharat Ratna ke award diye gaye usmein se kitne dalit, adivasi, musalmanon, garibon, upper caste aur Brahminon ko diye gaye? Babasaheb ko Bharat Ratna diya par dil se nahi diya, majboori ki halat mein diya)," Owaisi said.

