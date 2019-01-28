India, Kyrgyzstan agree to improve relations in trade

-
Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Aidarbekov Chingiz Azamatovich on Monday called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and talked about boosting bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.
Azamatovich is on an official five-day visit to India from January 27.
"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kyrgyz Republic, Mr Aidarbekov Chingiz Azamatovich, called on me, in New Delhi today. We had fruitful discussions and agreed upon improving our relations in trade & investment, tourism, education and agriculture sectors, among others," Naidu's official Twitter account updated on Monday.
