Maharashtra: 5 injured in road accident in Palghar

-
ALSO READ
Maha: Truck carrying cylinders catches fire, driver killed
Bombay HC seeks probe report on death of 3 students of Palghar school
Maha: Mild tremors hit Palghar on Tuesday afternoon
Maha: 6 dead, 2 injured in road accident in Palghar
2018: Crack down on illegal sand dredging, gambling in Palghar
-
At least five people were injured in a road accident on Thursday morning in Palghar, nearly 90 kilometres north off Mumbai.
The accident took place after two vehicles collided with each other near the Manor area of Palghar.
All the injured have been admitted to Manor Civil Hospital.
In March, six people were killed and 45 others injured after a bus fell into a forge near Trimbakeshwar in the Palghar district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU