Maharashtra: 5 injured in road accident in Palghar

At least five people were injured in a road accident on Thursday morning in Palghar, nearly 90 kilometres north off Mumbai.

The accident took place after two vehicles collided with each other near the Manor area of Palghar.

All the injured have been admitted to Manor Civil Hospital.

In March, six people were killed and 45 others injured after a bus fell into a forge near Trimbakeshwar in the Palghar district.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 08:57 IST

