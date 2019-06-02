Pratt and Hemsworth wish Tom Holland a happy birthday

turned 23 on Saturday and a string of fellow celebrities wished him on his special day.

After Holland announced his birthday and winner of his Crowd Rise campaign in a video on Instagram, his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-stars and wished him a happy birthday on the picture sharing platform, reported People.

"It's my birthday and announcement day! #thebrotherstrust" Holland captioned the video.

"Happy birthday you big legend," commented Hemsworth who played Thor in the 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Referring to their upcoming film 'Onward' where Pratt and Holland will play siblings, Pratt wrote, "Happy birthday to my little brother Tom. You're the future, my friend. Hope you have a blast today!!"

Another co-star, too wished Holland a happy birthday. Holland and will be seen together in the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' movie slated to hit the theatres on July 2 in the

"Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we're all very lucky to have you and your weirdness," commented.

with whom Holland worked in the film 'The Impossible', shared a throwback picture from their time on set.

On the work front, Holland and Pratt will next be seen in the upcoming movie 'Onward'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)