Jennifer Lopez reunites with former husband at kid's function

Jennifer Lopez, along with her fiancee and former Basketball Alex Rodriquez, attended her kid's school function in The two were also joined by her ex-husband

The new couple was there reportedly, to attend Lopez's and Anthony's 11-year-old son Maximilian David Muniz's recital, reported

Lopez (49) who is known for her style statement, wore a bodycon shirt dress. She complemented the look with a pair of gold shades and a white leather bag.

Her partner, opted for a plain white shirt paired with a black pant and perfected the look with matching black boots. Lopez's ex-husband was seen dressed in a white shirt paired with jeans.

On the very same day, Lopez and attended the graduation ceremony of the latter's daughter (14). The two were joined by Rodriguez's ex-wife and her beau

Sharing a picture of her daughter's graduation on Instagram, Alex captioned, 'How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in ! Congrats Tashi, we love you!'

Nicolas also posted a picture with the graduate on Instagram, also shared a video which showed receiving the school's Swinson Cup.

According to one of the teachers, the cup is presented to an eight standard girl who 'best represents the ideals and attributes that distinguishes her above the ordinary and embodies those characteristics that make her an outstanding of the class who lives up to the creed.'

The said that was the of the and added, "She's an active and inclusive member of the class who is a diligent student, who is kind and inclusive. This year's recipient has been on the volleyball team, involved in musical theatre, and is the of the "

Earlier this week, Alex also accompanied Lopez for her children's graduation.

Between Alex and his ex-wife who divorced almost a decade ago, things don't seem to be good. Last year, it was reported that Alex's ex-wife Cynthia was unhappy with him as he wanted to lower the child support and alimony pays.

The former Basketball champ pays USD 115,000 per month in combined spousal and child support. complained that he pays a huge amount and his ex-wife is wasting her master's degree by not working.

TMZ quoted Cynthia saying, "'Alex requested that I discontinue working and make parenting my primary focus."

The two tied a knot in 2002 after they met at a gym in As they filed for divorce, Cynthia cited 'emotional abandonment' and ''extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct' as the reasons.

Later in February 2007, Rodriguez found a compatible partner in Lopez and after a long time of 12 years, the two announced their engagement in March 2019.

