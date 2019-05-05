'Avengers: Endgame' becomes second highest grosser of all times

It turned out to be a beatific weekend for 'Avengers

As reported by Variety, the film joined 'Avatar' (USD 2.78 billion), 'Titanic' (USD 2.18 billion), 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'(USD 2.06 billion) and its predecessor 'Avengers: Infinity War' (USD 2.04 billion) as the fifth film to have gained more than USD 2 billion in ticket sales.

The 22nd and final film in the Marvel franchise also set a record in the domestic country, as it became the ninth biggest title ever and earned USD 620 million domestically.

The film which released on April 24 in China, two days before its release in the US, has collected a humongous amount of USD 575 million.

Touching a milestone in India, 'Avengers: Endgame' became the highest grosser of 2019 in the country on Wednesday after garnering Rs. 244,30 crore.

The film also beats the record set by 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,' which had crossed Rs 100 crore mark within three days of its release.

'Avengers: Endgame' features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and

