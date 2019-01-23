MP: Farmer dies of cardiac arrest after coming to know he had huge loan on him

A in Madhya Pradesh's district lost life due to after getting to know that he had a huge amount of loan on him whereas he had not taken it as claimed by the family.

The deceased identified as Mukundi Adivasi, a resident of village Sardai Nayanagar, on Tuesday came to know that he had a loan of approximately Rs. 5 lakh on his name as was written in a list posted at the local cooperative body office in the district.

According to one of his family members, Mukundi turned nervous after getting to know about the loan and his condition deteriorated on Wednesday. He was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

A local in the area has pasted a list of farmers who have loans as a part of the process initiated by the Congress-led government to waive loan of farmers up to Rs. 2 lakh per head as was promised by the party during the state assembly elections last year. During polls campaign, had announced to waive farm loans within 10 days after voted to power.

Apart from Mukundi, there are other farmers as well who have alleged that their names have been included in the list of farm loan waiver even when they never took a loan.

Reacting to this, the agitated farmers took to streets and blocked the roads to stage their protest. Meanwhile, (SDM) RM Tripathi intervened and assured the farmers that a probe will be initiated and action would be taken against the guilty.

District Central cooperative committee told ANI: "We are collecting information from the The action will be taken if someone is found to be at fault.

