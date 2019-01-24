Rajamahendravaram police recover radioactive substance which went missing from ONGC base

Radioactive substance (CS-137) which went missing from (ONGC) Rajamahendravaram base since January 14 was recovered by police on Wednesday evening.

According to RP Thakur, DGP, Andhra Pradesh: "On the evening of January 23, the missing Radioactive Substance was traced by the CCS and Law & Order Teams from a scrap yard at Kalidindi of District. ONGC engineers have confirmed that the same substance went missing from the Rajamahendravaram ONGC base on 14 January. The substance is handed over to the ONGC officials."

ONGC officials had lodged a complaint in station, Rajamahendravaram, district on January 18 when they found out that Radioactive substance (CS-137) was missing. The police swept into action and formed four special teams to search for the substance.

Speaking to media, Shemusi Bajpayee, SP, Rajamahendravaram, said: "The substance has been traced in a scrap yard at Kalidindi in district. Immediately after tracing, NDRF teams and ONGC officials were called to the spot for identification. The radioactive substance CS-137 have been recovered but the accused have not yet been identified. We are investigating the case in all the angles. The accused will be nabbed soon.

