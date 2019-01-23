This Karnataka auto driver gives free rides to pregnant women to hospital in emergency

In a bid to contribute towards humanity, a has been providing free 24/7 commuting services to pregnant women to reach the hospital at the time of He has been providing this service free of cost for the last five years.

The auto driver, identified as Mallikarjun, is resident of in Kalburagi city in Karnataka, provides 24/7 free commuting services to pregnant women in the state.

Interestingly, Mallikarjun has four autos on which he has clearly mentioned his mobile number and details regarding 24/7 free commuting services he provides to pregnant women at the time of need to reach the hospital.

While interacting with ANI, he recalled an incident that made him start the service. He said: "My pregnant sister faced problem in going hospital five years ago, there was no ambulance here. So I do this. The number is written behind my auto, people call me up when they need an auto."

Mallikarjun has claimed that from past five years, he has helped more than 100 pregnant women through his free of

