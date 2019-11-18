JUST IN
YouTube unveils prepaid plans for Premium, Music Premium versions in India

Users will be able to purchase one-month or three-month prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music Premium in India, the official blog notes.

ANI 

YouTube

YouTube has announced prepaid plans for its music services in India.

Users will be able to purchase one-month or three-month prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music Premium in India, the official blog notes.

To sign-up for a prepaid plan, one can follow the sign-up instructions for a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium membership, and select the required plan. The users will also be able to purchase additional top-ups for their membership.
