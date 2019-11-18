YouTube unveils prepaid plans for Premium, Music Premium versions in India

-
ALSO READ
Mobile phone sales set to contract 2.4% this year; rebound likely in 2020
India to have 920 mn mobile users by 2025, 88 mn 5G among them: GSMA
T-Mobile beats analysts' third-quarter estimates for new phone subscribers
Govt sets 5G ball rolling, says spectrum auction by year-end or early 2020
As cellphone manufacturing industry consolidates, small players shut shop
-
YouTube has announced prepaid plans for its music services in India.
Users will be able to purchase one-month or three-month prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music Premium in India, the official blog notes.
To sign-up for a prepaid plan, one can follow the sign-up instructions for a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium membership, and select the required plan. The users will also be able to purchase additional top-ups for their membership.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU