Pres Kovind extends best wishes to ISRO chief for space mission 'Chandrayaan-2'

on Friday extended his best wishes for space mission 'Chandrayaan-2' which is scheduled to be launched next month.

The of (ISRO) and Space Commission, Dr K Sivan, had called on the on Friday and briefed him about the new space mission.

"Dr K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Space Commission, called on Kovind and briefed him about space mission 'Chandrayaan-2', scheduled to be launched next month. The President wished him all success for the mission," read a tweet posted on the official account of the President.

On June 23, had said that is planning to set up its own space station.

The ambitious project will be an extension of the

will explore a region of moon where no mission has ever set foot.

consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, together referred to as "composite body".

The total mass of system is 3.8 ton; out of 3.8 ton, nearly 1.3 ton is the propeller.

Currently, there is only one fully functioning space station in the Earth's orbit - the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)