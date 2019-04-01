President Kovind inspects Guard of Honour at Presidential Palace in Chile

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind visits Pablo Neruda Museum in Chile
G20: PM Modi discusses partnership enhancement with Chile President
PM Modi meets Chilean prez, discusses ways to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, health
President Kovind addresses Indian community in Chile
Chile to join China's Belt and Road Initiative
-
President Ram Nath Kovind, who is here on a three-day official visit, on Monday reviewed the Guard of Honour along with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera, at the Presidential Palace 'La Moneda' here.
"Chile officially welcomes President of India! #PresidentKovind walks the Red Carpet and reviews Guard of Honour along with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the Presidential Palace " La Moneda" in Santiago @rashtrapatibhvn @sebastianpinera," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with the video.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU