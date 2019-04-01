JUST IN
President Kovind inspects Guard of Honour at Presidential Palace in Chile

ANI  |  Others 

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is here on a three-day official visit, on Monday reviewed the Guard of Honour along with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera, at the Presidential Palace 'La Moneda' here.

"Chile officially welcomes President of India! #PresidentKovind walks the Red Carpet and reviews Guard of Honour along with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the Presidential Palace " La Moneda" in Santiago @rashtrapatibhvn @sebastianpinera," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with the video.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 22:36 IST

