Facebook removes 103 pages of Pakistani military

Inc on Monday announced to remove 103 pages affiliated to for being "engaged in coordinated authentic behaviour."

"We removed 103 Pages, Groups and accounts on both and for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a network that originated in Pakistan," Nathaniel Gleicher, of at said in a statement.

Gleicher also clarified that giant has taken the step of removing the accounts on the basis of their behaviour and not their content.

The US-based platform has alleged that ISPR (Inter-Service Public Relations), the publicity division of military establishment, was running these pages.

"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that it was linked to employees of the ISPR (Inter-Service Public Relations) of the Pakistani military," the statement further reads.

Elaborating on the types of pages and platform used, has stated that there is a total of 24 Facebook pages, 57 Facebook accounts and 22 accounts on Instagram, which is owned by Facbook Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)