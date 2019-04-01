Facebook removes 103 pages of Pakistani military

Facebook Inc on Monday announced to remove 103 pages affiliated to Pakistani military for being "engaged in coordinated authentic behaviour."
"We removed 103 Pages, Groups and accounts on both Facebook and Instagram for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a network that originated in Pakistan," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Police at Facebook said in a statement.
Gleicher also clarified that social media giant has taken the step of removing the accounts on the basis of their behaviour and not their content.
The US-based social media platform has alleged that ISPR (Inter-Service Public Relations), the publicity division of Pakistan military establishment, was running these pages.
"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that it was linked to employees of the ISPR (Inter-Service Public Relations) of the Pakistani military," the statement further reads.
Elaborating on the types of pages and platform used, Facebook Inc has stated that there is a total of 24 Facebook pages, 57 Facebook accounts and 22 accounts on Instagram, which is owned by Facbook Inc.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
