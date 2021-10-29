President Kovind to inaugurate a housing scheme for EWS in Gujarat today

President will inaugurate a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) at Bhavnagar today.

The President will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham Ashram today.

assembly elections are expected to be held in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

