'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to hit big screens in China

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will hit the silver screens in China on October 25.

With this, the film will become Quentin Tarantino's first movie to get a proper release in the country, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Released worldwide on July 26, the movie managed to rake in a colossal sum of USD 344.6 million at the worldwide box office and is still counting.

It is also set to open in South Korea, considered the world's fourth-largest theatrical market, on September 26.

The film also starred Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham and Kurt Russell.

It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

Tarantino's directorial will also be the second high-profile U.S. film to land in China after National Day 2019, following Ang Lee's Will Smith starrer 'Gemini Man' on October 18.

