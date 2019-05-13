Pritam to compose music for Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'

Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of an upcoming film '83.' This is the first time will be composing music for Ranveer Singh's film.

Expressing his happiness on the collaboration with Pritam, Ranveer took to his handle on Monday and wrote, "We got an all-star. Pritamda, it's an honour to be collaborating with you on 83thefilm. Let's make an anthem! Let's make it iconic!"

Film on Monday also took to his handle to share the news. He wrote, " to compose music for #83 The Film. This is the first time Pritam is composing for a Ranveer Singh film... Ranveer essays the role of #KapilDev. Directed by 10 April 2020 release. #Relive83."

Singh, who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, has been sweating out to get into the character. Last month, the shared a video, which showed Ranveer working out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of in

The clip also features the training with Kapil Dev, who was the during India's win.

The film is based on the Kapil Dev, who lifted for in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

'83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, and as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

